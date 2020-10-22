Tractor Supply: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $190.6 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tractor Supply said it expects revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.22 billion.

Tractor Supply shares have climbed 60% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 6%. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO