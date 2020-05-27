Toll Brothers: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HORSHAM, Pa. (AP) _ Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $75.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Toll Brothers shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33, a decline of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOL