Titan Machinery: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $360.9 million in the period.

Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.15 per share.

Titan Machinery shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TITN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TITN