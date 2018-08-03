Titan International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) _ Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Quincy, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $428.9 million in the period.

Titan International shares have declined 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20 percent in the last 12 months.

