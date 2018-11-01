Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) _ Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.5 million.

Timberland Bancorp shares have increased almost 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSBK