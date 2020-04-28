Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) _ Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.6 million.

Timberland Bancorp shares have declined 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.79, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

