A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

CAUSE FOR CONCERN?

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Netflix.

Financial analysts predict the video streaming service will report Tuesday that its third-quarter earnings and revenue increased versus a year earlier. That would be in line with Netflix's results in the previous two quarters. Still, Netflix has been adding subscribers at a slower pace this year, renewing fears that its growth may sputter.

CLOSE-UP ON THE FED

The Federal Reserve issues the minutes from its most recent meeting of policymakers Wednesday.

At the meeting last month, Fed officials signaled their confidence in the U.S. economy by raising a key interest rate for a third time this year and forecasting another rate hike before year's end. The Fed also predicted that it will continue to tighten credit into 2020 to manage growth and inflation.

LOSING STEAM?

Economists project that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes were essentially flat in September.

Sales were unchanged in August from the previous month's seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million homes. A shortage of houses priced at less than $250,000, a level considered affordable for middle class buyers, has been a drag on the market. The National Association of Realtors serves up its latest monthly tally of home sales Friday.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

April 5.45

May 5.41

June 5.38

July 5.34

Aug. 5.34

Sept. (est.) 5.33

