Thermo Fisher: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $6.92 billion in the period.

Thermo Fisher shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 1%. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

