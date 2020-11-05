The Trade Desk: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) _ The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $41.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $216.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $287 million to $291 million.

The Trade Desk shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $648.91, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

