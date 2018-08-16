The Madison Square Garden Co.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSG) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.94 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.67 per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $318 million in the period.

The Madison Square Garden Co. shares have climbed 47 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 43 percent in the last 12 months.

