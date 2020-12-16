The Latest: Washington state officials see encouraging signs The Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 6:44 p.m.
OLYMPIA, Washington — Coronavirus infections remain rampant, but health officials in Washington state said Wednesday they’re seeing some encouraging signs in recent data, just as front-line workers begin receiving vaccinations.
Health Department Secretary Dr. John Wiesman and Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said new cases and hospitalizations appear to be flattening a bit. However, they warned people to remain vigilant and to remain home for the holidays, because another surge on top of current case levels could swamp hospital capacity.
Written By
The Associated Press