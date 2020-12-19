The Latest: 6 severe allergy cases from more than 250K shots The Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 4:47 p.m.
ATLANTA — U.S. health officials closely tracking possible side effects of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine say they have seen six cases of severe allergic reaction out of more than a quarter million shots given.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 272,000 shots of the Pfizer vaccine were given nationwide as of Saturday morning. The half-dozen cases of allergic reaction were reported as of Friday night, and included one person with a history of vaccination reactions.
