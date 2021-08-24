The Latest: Georgia Gov. orders National Guard to hospitals The Associated Press Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 2:43 p.m.
ATLANTA — More than 100 National Guard personnel are being deployed to 20 hospitals across Georgia to help deal with the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.
The 105 medically trained Guardsmen and women will help staff at hospitals in Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Brunswick, Albany and other cities across the state, Kemp said in a statement.
Written By
The Associated Press