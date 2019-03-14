Tetraphase: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $72.2 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.30. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTPH