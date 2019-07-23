Teradyne: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) _ Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $97.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $564.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.9 million.

Teradyne shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48.09, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TER