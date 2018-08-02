Teledyne: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) _ Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $85.9 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $732.5 million in the period.

Teledyne expects full-year earnings to be $8.18 to $8.28 per share.

Teledyne shares have risen 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 67 percent in the last 12 months.

