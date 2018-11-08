TechTarget: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $31 million to $32 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $120.5 million to $121.5 million.

TechTarget shares have increased 47 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 63 percent in the last 12 months.

