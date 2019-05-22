Target soars while Qualcomm plunges
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Target Corp., up $5.60 to $77.56
The retailer reported a surge in online sales that helped push profit and revenue beyond Wall Street forecasts.
Lowe's Cos., down $13.16 to $97.94
The home improvement retailer cut its profit outlook for the year after reporting weak first quarter financial results.
Nordstrom Inc., down $3.50 to $34.35
The upscale department store's first quarter profit fell far short of Wall Street forecasts and it slashed its outlook for the year.
Urban Outfitters Inc., down $2.66 to $24.34
The clothing retailer warned that its Nuuly clothing rental service will crimp earnings for the next several quarters.
Pure Storage Inc., down $5.10 to $15.50
The data storage company reported a surprisingly wide first quarter loss and its revenue also fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Toll Brothers Inc., down $1.75 to $36.60
The home builder gave investors a weak home sales forecast for the year, citing slower demand.
Qualcomm Inc., down $8.44 to $69.31
A federal judge ruled that the chipmaker stifled cellphone chip market competition and charged excessive licensing fees.
Avon Products Inc., up 29 cents to $3.49
The cosmetics and beauty products company is being bought by Brazilian makeup brand Natura Cosmeticos SA, according to media reports.