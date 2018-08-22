Target: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $799 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $17.78 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.50 per share.

Target shares have risen 28 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 7 percent. The stock has climbed 47 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT