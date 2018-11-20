Target, Boston Scientific and Kohl's fall; Campbell jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Target Corp., down $8.12 to $69.03

The retailer's profit fell short of Wall Street expectations as it invested more in its stores and its online business.

Ross Stores Inc., down $8.55 to $82.64

The discount retailer's third-quarter sales were lower than analysts expected.

Kohl's Corp., down $6.55 to $64.45

The department store gave back some of its gains from earlier this year after it reported its quarterly results.

L Brands Inc., down $6.12 to $28.43

The parent of Victoria's Secret cut its quarterly dividend.

Campbell Soup Co., up $2.10 to $40.55

The soup and packaged food company had a larger-than-expected profit in its fiscal first quarter.

Boston Scientific Corp., down $1.24 to $34.05

The medical device maker said it will buy surgical products maker BTG for about $4.2 billion.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $4.91 to $67.52

The scientific instrument maker announced a larger profit and stronger sales than analysts had forecast.

Duke Energy Corp., up 88 cents to $88.52

Utility companies held up better than other stocks as investors looked for relatively safe options during another market decline.