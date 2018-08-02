Take-Two: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $71.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games posted revenue of $388 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $288.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.9 million.

Take-Two shares have risen 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $113.24, a rise of 43 percent in the last 12 months.

