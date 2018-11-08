THL Credit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

THL Credit shares have fallen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

