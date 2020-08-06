THL Credit: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ THL Credit Inc. (FCRD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.41. A year ago, they were trading at $6.54.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCRD