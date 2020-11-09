TG Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported a loss of $87.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38,000 in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

TG Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.88, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

