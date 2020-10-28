TE Connectivity: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) _ TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $230 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $241 million, or 73 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

TE Connectivity shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 5%. The stock has risen 7.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL