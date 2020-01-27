TCF Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $112.4 million.

The Detroit-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $667.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $566.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $295.5 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.75 billion.

TCF Financial shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.89, a rise of 1% in the last 12 months.

