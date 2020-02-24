T2 Biosystems: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Monday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $59 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.3 million.

T2 Biosystems expects full-year revenue in the range of $14 million to $17 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 83 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.84.

