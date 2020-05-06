T-Mobile: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $951 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $11.11 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.97 billion.

T-Mobile shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.76, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMUS