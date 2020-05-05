Sysco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $13.7 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.61 billion.

Sysco shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 12%. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.

