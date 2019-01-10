Synnex: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $113.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.65 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $5.62 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $300.6 million, or $7.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Synnex expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.70 to $2.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.23 billion to $5.43 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Synnex shares have risen slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $86.83, a decline of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNX