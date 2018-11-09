Synergy Pharma: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 45 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.93.

