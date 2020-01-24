Synchrony: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $731 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.75 billion, or $5.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.8 billion.

Synchrony shares have risen 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYF