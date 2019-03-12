Switch: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Switch Inc. (SWCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The data center operator posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.1 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $405.9 million.

Switch expects full-year revenue in the range of $436 million to $445 million.

Switch shares have climbed 33 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.31, a decline of 39 percent in the last 12 months.

