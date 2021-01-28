Watchdog: Least corrupt nations produce best virus response DAVID RISING, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 7:57 a.m.
Countries with the least corruption have been best positioned to weather the health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely-watched annual study released Thursday by anti-graft watchdog organization Transparency International. Bangladesh, which scored 26 and placed 146th on the list, "invests little in health care while corruption flourishes during COVID-19, ranging from bribery in health clinics to misappropriated aid," Transparency wrote.
Countries with the least corruption have been best positioned to weather the health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely-watched annual study released Thursday by anti-graft watchdog organization, Transparency International. Uruguay scored 71 _ putting it at 21st place on the list. It invests heavily in health care and has a strong epidemiological surveillance system, which has helped not only with COVID-19 but also other diseases like yellow fever and Zika, Transparency said.
BERLIN (AP) — Countries with the least corruption have been best positioned to weather the health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely-watched annual study released Thursday by an anti-graft organization.
Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, concluded that countries that performed well invested more in health care, were “better able to provide universal health coverage and are less likely to violate democratic norms.”