Supernus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $40 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $155.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.3 million.

Supernus shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.15, a drop of 36% in the last 12 months.

