Sterling Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $49 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Sterling Bancorp shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.10, a decline of 39 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

