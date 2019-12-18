Steelcase, Cigna and Cintas gain; FedEx, Fiat Chrysler dip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., down $16.37 to $146.86

The shipping giant reported a 40% earnings drop and its relationship with Amazon has soured.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down 14 cents to $15.19

The company is combining with PSA Peugeot to created the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

PG&E Corp., up 40 cents to $11.31

A federal bankruptcy judge approved two settlements to help pay for losses related to wildfires in Northern California.

Cintas Corp., up $5.12 to $265.88

The uniform rental company reported earnings and revenue that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Cigna Corp., up $4.68 to $198.20

The insurance company is selling its group life and disability business to New York Life for more than $6 billion in cash.

Leidos Holdings Inc., up $4.15 to $95.68

The engineering and technology company is buying privately held Dynetics Inc. for $1.65 billion in cash.

Steelcase Inc., up $3.13 to $22.21

The office furniture maker reported results that blew past analysts' estimates and it raised its full-year forecasts.

Voya Financial Inc., up $3.16 to $61.75

The company is selling its individual life and other non-retirement annuities businesses.