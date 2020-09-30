Steel Connect: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $360,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.3 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $782.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 54 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.75.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STCN