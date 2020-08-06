State Auto Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ State Auto Financial Corp. (STFC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $34.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 59 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $434.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $358.7 million.

State Auto Financial shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 48% in the last 12 months.

