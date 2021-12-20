Starbucks vows good faith talks with 1st unionized store

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks says it will negotiate in good faith with workers at the first store to unionize in the company's 50-year history.

In a letter sent to all U.S. employees Rossann Williams, an executive vice president, said Starbucks never favored unionization and still prefers to speak directly to employees, but respects the legal process and wants to work with those in Buffalo who voted in favor of union representation.