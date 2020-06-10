StarTek: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its first quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The call center operator posted revenue of $161.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.92. A year ago, they were trading at $7.86.

