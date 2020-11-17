Star Bulk Carriers: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Monday reported profit of $23.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $200.2 million in the period.

Star Bulk Carriers shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBLK