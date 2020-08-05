Star Bulk Carriers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $146.1 million in the period.

Star Bulk Carriers shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.18, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

