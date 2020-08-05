Staar Surgical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) _ Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

Staar Surgical shares have increased 76% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.81, an increase of 93% in the last 12 months.

