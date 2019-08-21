Splunk: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $100.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $516.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $486.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $589.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.3 billion.

Splunk shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $128.43, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

