Spire: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $251.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.6 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

Spire shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SR