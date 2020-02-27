Southwest Gas: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $91.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.67.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $848.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $213.9 million, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.12 billion.

Southwest Gas shares have fallen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $71.69, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWX