South State: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ South State Corp. (SSB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $41.5 million.

The bank, based in Columbia, South Carolina, said it had earnings of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.40 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $187.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $164.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

South State shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $77.12, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB