Sony: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Sony Corp. (SNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of $1.74.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $18.31 billion in the period.

Sony shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

