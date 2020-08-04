Solar Senior: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 32 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

Solar Senior shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.88, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

